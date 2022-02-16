Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.69 and last traded at $95.69. Approximately 837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.67.

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 528,906 shares of company stock worth $49,195,388 and sold 12,736 shares worth $1,335,840.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,756,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

