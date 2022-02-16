DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. 1,803,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,280. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.35.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

