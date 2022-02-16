DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 99,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

