Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,560 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the software’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -772.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.85. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,053,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786 in the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.