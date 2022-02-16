Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,152 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 156.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

XPER stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $25.03.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.