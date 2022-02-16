Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,226 Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

