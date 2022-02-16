Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 1,815 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

