Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Neogen were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 179.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEOG opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

