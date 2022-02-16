Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CommScope were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after buying an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after buying an additional 1,179,689 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $392,650. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

