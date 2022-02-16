DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of DZSI opened at $15.72 on Monday. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $432.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
