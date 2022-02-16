DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DZSI opened at $15.72 on Monday. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $432.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DZS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

