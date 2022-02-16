E Randall Chestnut Sells 4,124 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $124,956.00.

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.