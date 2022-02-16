Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of EIC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

