East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Up 48.8% in January

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 575,500 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. East Stone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

