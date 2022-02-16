Eaton Vance Management Buys 63,722 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $20,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 459,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Shares of TRI opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $80.16 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

