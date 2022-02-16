Eaton Vance Management Has $22.22 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

