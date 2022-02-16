Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 98.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,197 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $154.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

