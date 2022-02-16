Eaton Vance Management Sells 290 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

NYSE:COO opened at $397.95 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.81.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

