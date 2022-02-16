Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.01.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
