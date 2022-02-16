Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.