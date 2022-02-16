Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

ETX opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

