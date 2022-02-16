Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.260-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.15.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.00. 38,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average of $219.64. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.