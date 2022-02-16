ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading Up 4.8%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) shares rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.20 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.89). Approximately 797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.85).

The stock has a market cap of £6.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.27.

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

