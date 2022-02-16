ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading Up 4.8%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) shares rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.20 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.89). Approximately 797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.85).
The stock has a market cap of £6.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.27.
ECSC Group Company Profile (LON:ECSC)
