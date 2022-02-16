Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

EDAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

