Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EDSA opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

