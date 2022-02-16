Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ EDSA opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.68.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Edesa Biotech Company Profile
Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.
