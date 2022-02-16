Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.740-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.32. 34,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,818. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.22.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 73,377 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

