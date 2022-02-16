Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) PT Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 143.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.
Shares of EWTX opened at $13.13 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
