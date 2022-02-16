EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,167. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.78 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.