EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Purchases Shares of 1,779 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $109.32. 161,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,897,506. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

