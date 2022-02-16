Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 71.5% in January

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the January 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.3 days.

ELROF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Elior Group from €8.50 ($9.66) to €8.10 ($9.20) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $$6.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

