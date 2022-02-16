Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$58.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.97.

ENB stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

