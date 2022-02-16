Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.75

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.65, with a volume of 8651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

