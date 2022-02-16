Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.74 million-$218.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Shares of DAVA opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Endava by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Endava by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

