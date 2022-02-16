Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives $12.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENRFF. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.03 on Friday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

