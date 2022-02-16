Energi Market Cap Tops $53.38 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $53.38 million and approximately $160,143.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002444 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00211973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00426343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00060168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,065,566 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

