ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 57.7% in January

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 863,600 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 547,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 203,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,627. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

