Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.6% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Ono Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -20.50% -18.92% Ono Pharmaceutical 24.58% 12.60% 10.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Ono Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.98) -5.45 Ono Pharmaceutical $2.92 billion 4.47 $708.99 million $1.52 16.69

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ono Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and Ono Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 517.98%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

