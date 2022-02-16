Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $63,706.50 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50.

Shares of ENVA opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Enova International by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.