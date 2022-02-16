Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $151,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $154.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,816 shares of company stock valued at $19,825,565. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.