Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,100 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 51,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.07. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

