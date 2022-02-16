Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,300 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

