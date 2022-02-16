Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $544,000 Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

