Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $700,000 Stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $12,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $6,159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $2,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $26,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $94,201.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

