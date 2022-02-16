Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after acquiring an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.