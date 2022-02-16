Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 780 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $33,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $28,175,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,034.15 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,161.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,252.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

