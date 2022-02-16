Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Robotti Robert bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDT opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

