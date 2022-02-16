Entergy (ETR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Entergy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

