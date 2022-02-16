Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,152. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

