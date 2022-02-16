EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $645.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $645.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $14.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $559.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.72. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,975 shares of company stock worth $48,075,282. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

