EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 365 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.