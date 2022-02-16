EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,126,300 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 745,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,251.4 days.

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. EQT AB has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $60.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQBBF. SEB Equities upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

