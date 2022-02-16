Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFR. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

CFR opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

